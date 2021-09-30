Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.53. Approximately 4,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 877,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

Specifically, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Knight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after buying an additional 281,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

