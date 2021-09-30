BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $551,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 170.41 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,797. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.