BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.25% of Sensata Technologies worth $573,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

