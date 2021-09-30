BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,935,130 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935,130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Helmerich & Payne worth $578,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

HP stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

