BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 231.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.83% of Unity Software worth $562,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $3,539,631.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,858 shares of company stock valued at $122,935,736 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $125.83 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion and a PE ratio of -57.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.51.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

