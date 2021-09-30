BlackRock Inc. Sells 134,539 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.19% of Fabrinet worth $536,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $109.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

