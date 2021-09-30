BlackRock Inc. Sells 216,384 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,345,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 216,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $569,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $7,117,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,016 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.