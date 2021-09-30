Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 70,017 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,017 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.49% of 2U worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $8,155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth $6,929,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

TWOU opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.94.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.