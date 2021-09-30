Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

