Blair William & Co. IL Has $12.41 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,963.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $575,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $1,972,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.78 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

