Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 11,032 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $69.65 and a one year high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

