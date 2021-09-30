Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,478 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $122,656,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,347.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 238,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after buying an additional 221,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $288.59 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $196.98 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

