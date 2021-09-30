Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.
Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $6,015,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 151.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
