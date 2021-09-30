Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $6,015,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 151.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

