BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,026 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock worth $2,295,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

