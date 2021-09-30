BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LEO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 93,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,289. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

