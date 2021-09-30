Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.07 on Thursday, hitting $318.46. 49,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,719. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.48. The firm has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.