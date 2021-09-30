Bollard Group LLC Buys 24,972 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 63,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,251. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

