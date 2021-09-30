Bollard Group LLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,484,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 174,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

CINF traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $115.41. 8,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

