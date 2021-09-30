Bollard Group LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 225,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,147,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.