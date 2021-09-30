Bollard Group LLC Has $12.93 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,079 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 523,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,349. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

