Bollard Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

