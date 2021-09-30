Bollard Group LLC Has $57.77 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $57,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.76. The stock had a trading volume of 106,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

