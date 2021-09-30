Bollard Group LLC Purchases 65,599 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,599 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,958 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $39.85. 73,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.