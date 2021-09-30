Bollard Group LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,096 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,916,000 after buying an additional 2,716,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after buying an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 696,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,506,008. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

