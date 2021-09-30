BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $247,128.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $247,128.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,371.36 or 0.99904396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002334 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,066 coins and its circulating supply is 903,278 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

