Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 50.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,267.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 121,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 587,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,797. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

