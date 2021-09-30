BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

