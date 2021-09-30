Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

BRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Brady stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

