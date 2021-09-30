Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Buys A$563,000.24 in Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Lindsay Partridge bought 21,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$26.06 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$563,000.24 ($402,143.03).

Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Lindsay Partridge sold 15,989 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$25.70 ($18.36), for a total transaction of A$410,917.30 ($293,512.36).

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous Final dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

