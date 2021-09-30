Bridge Mutual Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $21.74 million and approximately $153,500.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

