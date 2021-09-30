Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

