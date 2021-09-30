Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 345,955 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

