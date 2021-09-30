Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $125,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

