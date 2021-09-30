Bridgefront Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,320 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. grew its position in Precigen by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precigen by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 160,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Precigen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 884,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,393 over the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

