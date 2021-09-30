Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 12,095 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

