Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 21,148 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 41.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRN opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

