Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells $330,812.50 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Brinker International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brinker International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,722,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

