British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.