British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
