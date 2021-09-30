Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Update

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Broad Street Realty has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%.

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.