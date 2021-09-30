Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 3,150 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $489.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.90 and a 200 day moving average of $474.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,192,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

