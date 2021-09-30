Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report sales of $65.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.92 million and the lowest is $62.90 million. American Well posted sales of $62.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

AMWL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 1,969,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. American Well has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.01.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $291,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $278,404.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,463,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,344. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Well by 27.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth $2,602,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

