Brokerages Anticipate Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPI. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,155. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $416.80 million, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 452,274 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

