Brokerages Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

PBA stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,025,000 after buying an additional 1,487,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after buying an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,774,000 after buying an additional 1,011,646 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,336,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,633,000 after buying an additional 456,262 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

