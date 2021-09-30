Brokerages Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to announce sales of $555.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.87 million. Primo Water posted sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,483. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

