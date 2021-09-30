Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

ROKU stock traded up $10.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.37. 151,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a 1-year low of $185.86 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.90.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,758 shares of company stock worth $166,485,581 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $580,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

