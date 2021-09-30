Brokerages Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vtex.
Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.
VTEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 5,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15. Vtex has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.
Vtex Company Profile
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.