Brokerages Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

VTEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 5,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15. Vtex has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

