Brokerages Expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $15,196,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNR stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

