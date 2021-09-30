Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $144.74. The company had a trading volume of 335,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,617. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $164.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

