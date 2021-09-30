Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $170.46

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $11.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.81. The company had a trading volume of 772,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,051. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

