Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target at C$47.00

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

ACO.X stock opened at C$40.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.92.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

